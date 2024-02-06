Video Ad Feedback
On border bill, GOP lawmaker says colleagues 'don't know what they're talking about'
Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) joins CNN's Kaitlan Collins to discuss the Senate's proposed border deal package.
02:44 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 18 videos
Video Ad Feedback
On border bill, GOP lawmaker says colleagues 'don't know what they're talking about'
02:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
The RNC chief's future is uncertain as Trump publicly doubts her future
03:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See Russian media's coverage of Tucker Carlson's visit
02:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'This is a lot': Tapper and Haberman discuss Trump's legal woes
01:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I am calling the shots': House speaker says Trump is not telling House GOP what to do
01:39
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why Haley says Trump is 'absolutely' playing politics at the border
04:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Fareed: In responding to Iran, the US should take 'The Godfather's' advice
05:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Sullivan on US strikes on Iranian-linked targets: 'There will be more steps to come'
01:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ex-Trump official admits his prediction about Biden economy was wrong
02:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Nikki Haley skewered by former GOP ally from South Carolina
01:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Mazi's right here': Why Santos partially agrees with candidate running to fill his seat
02:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
George Conway describes moment Trump went 'bananas' at deposition
02:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump's federal election trial was postponed indefinitely. Legal analyst explains
02:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Salacious': Fani Willis responds to allegations
02:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See the moment Biden calls Trump 'sick'
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN