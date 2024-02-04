LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 27: Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump stands on stage during a campaign event at Big League Dreams Las Vegas on January 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Trump is campaigning in Nevada ahead of the state's Republican presidential caucuses on February 8. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Trump: Any Republican who signs Senate border deal should be ashamed
Former President Donald Trump says that any Republican that signs the Senate's yet-to-be released bipartisan border deal should be ashamed, while House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) denies Trump is telling that chamber what to do.
01:39 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 17 videos
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 27: Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump stands on stage during a campaign event at Big League Dreams Las Vegas on January 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Trump is campaigning in Nevada ahead of the state's Republican presidential caucuses on February 8. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Trump: Any Republican who signs Senate border deal should be ashamed
01:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nikki haley sotu 0204
Video Ad Feedback
Why Haley says Trump is 'absolutely' playing politics at the border
04:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Sullivan SOTU 2.4
Video Ad Feedback
Sullivan on US strikes on Iranian-linked targets: 'There will be more steps to come'
01:56
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kudlow
Video Ad Feedback
Ex-Trump official admits his prediction about Biden economy was wrong
02:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nancy mace nikki haley
Video Ad Feedback
Nikki Haley skewered by former GOP ally from South Carolina
01:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
george santos ip
Video Ad Feedback
'Mazi's right here': Why Santos partially agrees with candidate running to fill his seat
02:54
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CONWAY
Video Ad Feedback
George Conway describes moment Trump went 'bananas' at deposition
02:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ryan goodman
Video Ad Feedback
Trump's federal election trial was postponed indefinitely. Legal analyst explains
02:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks to the media after a Grand Jury brought back indictments against former president Donald Trump and 18 of his allies in their attempt to overturn the state's 2020 election results, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. August 14, 2023. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Video Ad Feedback
'Salacious': Fani Willis responds to allegations
02:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
biden trump comment vpx 01
Video Ad Feedback
See the moment Biden calls Trump 'sick'
02:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SMR Willis Split
Video Ad Feedback
Law Professor: Why DA Willis should take leave of absence
04:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN
roberta kaplan trump split
Video Ad Feedback
Hear why attorney says Trump threw papers during deposition
01:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
abby phillip
Video Ad Feedback
Abby Phillip breaks down the facts undercutting Haley's racism answer
03:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ilhan omar minneapolis 01272024
Video Ad Feedback
GOP leaders use inaccurate translation to attack Rep. Ilhan Omar
01:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
haley trump biden split vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Nikki Haley takes aim at Trump and Biden, calls them 'Grumpy Old Men'
01:10