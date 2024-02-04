Video Ad Feedback
Why Haley says Trump is 'absolutely' playing politics at the border
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley joins CNN's Dana Bash to discuss the crisis at the US southern border and why she believes former President Donald Trump is "absolutely" playing politics on the issue.
Source: CNN
