Video Ad Feedback
'Mazi's right here': Why Santos partially agrees with candidate running to fill his seat
Former US Representative George Santos explains to CNN's Manu Raju why he partially agrees with Mazi Pilip, the candidate running for his House seat, and why he won't vote in the upcoming election for his former district.
02:54 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
'Mazi's right here': Why Santos partially agrees with candidate running to fill his seat
02:54
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why Haley says Trump is 'absolutely' playing politics at the border
04:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Sullivan on US strikes on Iranian-linked targets: 'There will be more steps to come'
01:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ex-Trump official admits his prediction about Biden economy was wrong
02:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Nikki Haley skewered by former GOP ally from South Carolina
01:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
George Conway describes moment Trump went 'bananas' at deposition
02:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump's federal election trial was postponed indefinitely. Legal analyst explains
02:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Salacious': Fani Willis responds to allegations
02:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See the moment Biden calls Trump 'sick'
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Law Professor: Why DA Willis should take leave of absence
04:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear why attorney says Trump threw papers during deposition
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Abby Phillip breaks down the facts undercutting Haley's racism answer
03:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
GOP leaders use inaccurate translation to attack Rep. Ilhan Omar
01:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Nikki Haley takes aim at Trump and Biden, calls them 'Grumpy Old Men'
01:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I'm Singaporean!': TikTok CEO fires back at GOP senator pressing him about possible ties to China
02:20
Now playing- Source: CNN