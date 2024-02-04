Video Ad Feedback
California agrees to $2B settlement for pandemic learning loss
Parents, students and community groups successfully sued California, demanding more money, time and focus be spent to help underserved students -- disproportionately low-income Black and Latino kids -- recover from educational losses during the Covid pandemic. CNN's Nick Watt reports on the $2 billion settlement.
02:49 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 17 videos
Video Ad Feedback
California agrees to $2B settlement for pandemic learning loss
02:49
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ex-Trump official admits his prediction about Biden economy was wrong
02:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Nikki Haley skewered by former GOP ally from South Carolina
01:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
George Conway describes moment Trump went 'bananas' at deposition
02:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump's federal election trial was postponed indefinitely. Legal analyst explains
02:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Salacious': Fani Willis responds to allegations
02:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See the moment Biden calls Trump 'sick'
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Law Professor: Why DA Willis should take leave of absence
04:55
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear why attorney says Trump threw papers during deposition
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Abby Phillip breaks down the facts undercutting Haley's racism answer
03:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
GOP leaders use inaccurate translation to attack Rep. Ilhan Omar
01:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Nikki Haley takes aim at Trump and Biden, calls them 'Grumpy Old Men'
01:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I'm Singaporean!': TikTok CEO fires back at GOP senator pressing him about possible ties to China
02:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear why Biden 2020 voter isn't backing the president this time
03:00
Now playing- Source: CNN