Trump's federal election trial was postponed indefinitely. Legal analyst explains
The federal election subversion case against former President Donald Trump has been postponed because of ongoing appeals about the power of the presidency, according to a new court order in the case. Former special counsel at the Department of Defense Ryan Goodman discusses.
02:51 - Source: CNN
