nancy mace nikki haley
Video Ad Feedback
Nikki Haley skewered by former GOP ally from South Carolina
CNN's Abby Phillip takes a look at how Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) has changed her tune about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley over the last couple of years.
01:48 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 15 videos
nancy mace nikki haley
Video Ad Feedback
Nikki Haley skewered by former GOP ally from South Carolina
01:48
Now playing
- Source: CNN
kudlow
Video Ad Feedback
Ex-Trump official admits his prediction about Biden economy was wrong
02:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
CONWAY
Video Ad Feedback
George Conway describes moment Trump went 'bananas' at deposition
02:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ryan goodman
Video Ad Feedback
Trump's federal election trial was postponed indefinitely. Legal analyst explains
02:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks to the media after a Grand Jury brought back indictments against former president Donald Trump and 18 of his allies in their attempt to overturn the state's 2020 election results, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. August 14, 2023. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage
Video Ad Feedback
'Salacious': Fani Willis responds to allegations
02:05
Now playing
- Source: CNN
biden trump comment vpx 01
Video Ad Feedback
See the moment Biden calls Trump 'sick'
02:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
roberta kaplan trump split
Video Ad Feedback
Hear why attorney says Trump threw papers during deposition
01:25
Now playing
- Source: CNN
abby phillip
Video Ad Feedback
Abby Phillip breaks down the facts undercutting Haley's racism answer
03:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ilhan omar minneapolis 01272024
Video Ad Feedback
GOP leaders use inaccurate translation to attack Rep. Ilhan Omar
01:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
haley trump biden split vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Nikki Haley takes aim at Trump and Biden, calls them 'Grumpy Old Men'
01:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Shou Chew TikTok
Video Ad Feedback
'I'm Singaporean!': TikTok CEO fires back at GOP senator pressing him about possible ties to China
02:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
michigan voter 2 zeleny 02012024
Video Ad Feedback
Hear why Biden 2020 voter isn't backing the president this time
03:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
se cupp vpx screengrab
Video Ad Feedback
SE Cupp: For decades, politicians have promised to fix this problem. It's still broken
04:20
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Dan Crenshaw
Video Ad Feedback
'Height of stupidity': Dan Crenshaw calls out GOP lawmakers on border reform bill
02:30
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ArabVote3shot
Video Ad Feedback
'You don't send campaign staff': They turned down meetings with Biden's campaign over this issue
02:55
Now playing
- Source: CNN