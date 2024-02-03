Video Ad Feedback
Ex-Trump official admits his prediction about Biden economy was wrong
Fox Business host and former Trump adviser Larry Kudlow admits that he was wrong about a recession under President Joe Biden after predicting one and slamming him numerous times.
02:03 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 15 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Ex-Trump official admits his prediction about Biden economy was wrong
02:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Nikki Haley skewered by former GOP ally from South Carolina
01:48
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
George Conway describes moment Trump went 'bananas' at deposition
02:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump's federal election trial was postponed indefinitely. Legal analyst explains
02:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Salacious': Fani Willis responds to allegations
02:05
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See the moment Biden calls Trump 'sick'
02:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear why attorney says Trump threw papers during deposition
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Abby Phillip breaks down the facts undercutting Haley's racism answer
03:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
GOP leaders use inaccurate translation to attack Rep. Ilhan Omar
01:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Nikki Haley takes aim at Trump and Biden, calls them 'Grumpy Old Men'
01:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I'm Singaporean!': TikTok CEO fires back at GOP senator pressing him about possible ties to China
02:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear why Biden 2020 voter isn't backing the president this time
03:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
SE Cupp: For decades, politicians have promised to fix this problem. It's still broken
04:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Height of stupidity': Dan Crenshaw calls out GOP lawmakers on border reform bill
02:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'You don't send campaign staff': They turned down meetings with Biden's campaign over this issue
02:55
Now playing- Source: CNN