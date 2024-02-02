ilhan omar minneapolis 01272024
Video Ad Feedback
GOP leaders use inaccurate translation to attack Rep. Ilhan Omar
Prominent Republicans are going after Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) over an inaccurate translation of her words while speaking in Somali during an appearance with supporters.
01:57 - Source: CNN
