Video Ad Feedback
'She's a loser': Ex-Trump White House lawyer on Trump's attorney Alina Habba
Former Trump White House lawyer Ty Cobb explains to CNN's Erin Burnett why he thinks Donald Trump's attorney Alina Habba handled defamation trial in a "mafia" manner.
01:04 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 18 videos
Video Ad Feedback
'She's a loser': Ex-Trump White House lawyer on Trump's attorney Alina Habba
01:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
The Nevada GOP has ensured Trump will get all of Nevada's delegates. Hear how
03:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump said he had a 'great' relationship with unions. This union executive says otherwise
02:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Some GOP senators 'seething' at House Republicans opposing border deal
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
FBI director warns that Chinese hackers are preparing to 'wreak havoc
01:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Haley calls Trump 'toxic' in latest rebuke
01:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See moment Biden calls family of soldier killed in drone strike
01:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
GOP congressman tells Democrat to 'tone it down' after DOJ subpoena
02:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Haberman reacts to Trump's 'eye-popping' legal expenses
02:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump's former national security adviser says world leaders think he's a 'laughing fool'
03:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'They're supplying the weapons': Biden holds Iran responsible for drone strike
02:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Rep. Cori Bush responds to misuse of funds allegations
02:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Speaker Johnson says it's 'absurd' to think he would kill border deal to help Trump
01:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Expert breaks down retired conservative judge's argument to disqualify Trump
02:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Can Trump pay $83 million verdict? Hear expert's prediction
01:57
Now playing- Source: CNN