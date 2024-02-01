Video Ad Feedback
Some GOP senators 'seething' at House Republicans opposing border deal
Some prominent Republican senators are firing back at House Republicans who say they will oppose a bipartisan border bill even though the final bill has not been released yet.
01:24 - Source: CNN
