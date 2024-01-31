Video Ad Feedback
Haley calls Trump 'toxic' in latest rebuke
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley offered her sharpest criticism to date of former President Donald Trump in an interview on "The Breakfast Club," saying he's "just toxic" and that he lacks moral clarity.
Politics of the Day 15 videos
See moment Biden calls family of soldier killed in drone strike
01:37
GOP congressman tells Democrat to 'tone it down' after DOJ subpoena
02:22
Haberman reacts to Trump's 'eye-popping' legal expenses
02:19
Trump's former national security adviser says world leaders think he's a 'laughing fool'
03:00
'They're supplying the weapons': Biden holds Iran responsible for drone strike
02:16
Rep. Cori Bush responds to misuse of funds allegations
02:38
Speaker Johnson says it's 'absurd' to think he would kill border deal to help Trump
01:41
Expert breaks down retired conservative judge's argument to disqualify Trump
02:50
Can Trump pay $83 million verdict? Hear expert's prediction
01:57
E. Jean Carroll talks about plans for $83.3M after Trump verdict
01:19
Sen. Warren weighs in on Trump's desire to tank border bill
00:53
'The only loser I see is Donald Trump': Biden unloads on Trump at campaign stop
01:34
'Pretty wild': CNN reporter reacts to Smartmatic allegations against Pro-Trump network
02:09
Pelosi suggests some pro-Palestinian protesters are connected to Russia
02:50
