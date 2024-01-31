kennedy sanders family biden call wjxt
Video Ad Feedback
See moment Biden calls family of soldier killed in drone strike
CNN affiliate WJXT was at the Georgia home of Kennedy Sanders -- one of three US Army reservists killed by a weekend attack in Jordan -- when President Joe Biden called to offer his condolences. Arlette Saenz has more.
01:37 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 15 videos
kennedy sanders family biden call wjxt
Video Ad Feedback
See moment Biden calls family of soldier killed in drone strike
01:37
Now playing
- Source: CNN
trump haley breakfast club split thumb vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Haley calls Trump 'toxic' in latest rebuke
01:03
Now playing
- Source: CNN
nehls bush
Video Ad Feedback
GOP congressman tells Democrat to 'tone it down' after DOJ subpoena
02:22
Now playing
- Source: CNN
maggie haberman 0130
Video Ad Feedback
Haberman reacts to Trump's 'eye-popping' legal expenses
02:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
john bolton the source 01302024
Video Ad Feedback
Trump's former national security adviser says world leaders think he's a 'laughing fool'
03:00
Now playing
- Source: CNN
biden 01302024
Video Ad Feedback
'They're supplying the weapons': Biden holds Iran responsible for drone strike
02:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
cori bush
Video Ad Feedback
Rep. Cori Bush responds to misuse of funds allegations
02:38
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Mike Johnson
Video Ad Feedback
Speaker Johnson says it's 'absurd' to think he would kill border deal to help Trump
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Retired judge and and informal advisor to Vice President Mike Pence, J. Michael Luttig, testifies during the third hearing of the US House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the US Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on June 16, 2022. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Expert breaks down retired conservative judge's argument to disqualify Trump
02:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NEWTON, IOWA - JANUARY 06: Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event on January 06, 2024 in Newton, Iowa. President Trump is campaigning across cities in Iowa in the lead up to the January 15 caucus for Iowa Republicans to select their party's nominee for the 2024 presidential race. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Can Trump pay $83 million verdict? Hear expert's prediction
01:57
Now playing
- Source: CNN
E JEAN CARROLL VPX
Video Ad Feedback
E. Jean Carroll talks about plans for $83.3M after Trump verdict
01:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
elizabeth warren iso 01292024
Video Ad Feedback
Sen. Warren weighs in on Trump's desire to tank border bill
00:53
Now playing
- Source: CNN
biden south carolina 01272024
Video Ad Feedback
'The only loser I see is Donald Trump': Biden unloads on Trump at campaign stop
01:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
marshall cohen
Video Ad Feedback
'Pretty wild': CNN reporter reacts to Smartmatic allegations against Pro-Trump network
02:09
Now playing
- Source: CNN