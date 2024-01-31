Video Ad Feedback
See moment Biden calls family of soldier killed in drone strike
CNN affiliate WJXT was at the Georgia home of Kennedy Sanders -- one of three US Army reservists killed by a weekend attack in Jordan -- when President Joe Biden called to offer his condolences. Arlette Saenz has more.
Politics of the Day 15 videos
See moment Biden calls family of soldier killed in drone strike
Haley calls Trump 'toxic' in latest rebuke
GOP congressman tells Democrat to 'tone it down' after DOJ subpoena
Haberman reacts to Trump's 'eye-popping' legal expenses
Trump's former national security adviser says world leaders think he's a 'laughing fool'
'They're supplying the weapons': Biden holds Iran responsible for drone strike
Rep. Cori Bush responds to misuse of funds allegations
Speaker Johnson says it's 'absurd' to think he would kill border deal to help Trump
Expert breaks down retired conservative judge's argument to disqualify Trump
Can Trump pay $83 million verdict? Hear expert's prediction
E. Jean Carroll talks about plans for $83.3M after Trump verdict
Sen. Warren weighs in on Trump's desire to tank border bill
'The only loser I see is Donald Trump': Biden unloads on Trump at campaign stop
'Pretty wild': CNN reporter reacts to Smartmatic allegations against Pro-Trump network
