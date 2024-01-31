Video Ad Feedback
'Sloppy': Former prosecutor reacts to Trump attorney's claims against Carroll trial judge
Former federal prosecutor Jessica Roth reacts to Donald Trump's attorney in the E. Jean Carroll case, Alina Habba, making and then backing off of claims alleging a conflict of interest between Carroll's attorney and the judge overseeing the case.
01:53 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
'They're supplying the weapons': Biden holds Iran responsible for drone strike
02:16
Rep. Cori Bush responds to misuse of funds allegations
02:38
Speaker Johnson says it's 'absurd' to think he would kill border deal to help Trump
01:41
Expert breaks down retired conservative judge's argument to disqualify Trump
02:50
Can Trump pay $83 million verdict? Hear expert's prediction
01:57
E. Jean Carroll talks about plans for $83.3M after Trump verdict
01:19
Sen. Warren weighs in on Trump's desire to tank border bill
00:53
'The only loser I see is Donald Trump': Biden unloads on Trump at campaign stop
01:34
'Pretty wild': CNN reporter reacts to Smartmatic allegations against Pro-Trump network
02:09
Pelosi suggests some pro-Palestinian protesters are connected to Russia
02:50
Hear Fetterman's response to Menendez calling him a 'schoolyard bully'
02:20
'Trump is rooting for chaos': Sen. Murphy on bipartisan deal
02:51
'Anyone can get a name mixed up. 7 times is kind of a lot': Pelosi on Trump's name mix-up
02:21
'Blame it on me': Trump appears to boast about working to sink border bill
01:38
