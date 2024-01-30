Video Ad Feedback
Expert breaks down retired conservative judge's argument to disqualify Trump
Retired conservative Judge J. Michael Luttig argued that the Supreme Court should keep Donald Trump off the ballot in 2024. Former January 6 committee senior investigative counsel Temidayo Aganga-Williams discusses Luttig's argument.
Politics of the Day 15 videos
Expert breaks down retired conservative judge's argument to disqualify Trump
Can Trump pay $83 million verdict? Hear expert's prediction
E. Jean Carroll talks about plans for $83.3M after Trump verdict
Sen. Warren weighs in on Trump's desire to tank border bill
'The only loser I see is Donald Trump': Biden unloads on Trump at campaign stop
'Pretty wild': CNN reporter reacts to Smartmatic allegations against Pro-Trump network
Pelosi suggests some pro-Palestinian protesters are connected to Russia
Hear Fetterman's response to Menendez calling him a 'schoolyard bully'
'Trump is rooting for chaos': Sen. Murphy on bipartisan deal
'Anyone can get a name mixed up. 7 times is kind of a lot': Pelosi on Trump's name mix-up
'Blame it on me': Trump appears to boast about working to sink border bill
He used to represent Trump. Hear what he thinks about Alina Habba
'Ridiculous': Trump reacts to the verdict in E. Jean Carroll trial
Legal expert breaks down Trump's punitive damages to E. Jean Carroll
