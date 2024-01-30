biden 01302024
'They're supplying the weapons': Biden holds Iran responsible for drone strike
President Joe Biden told reporters he has made a decision about the US response to the drone strike that killed three US service members and injured dozens in Jordan. CNN's MJ Lee reports.
02:16
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Retired judge and and informal advisor to Vice President Mike Pence, J. Michael Luttig, testifies during the third hearing of the US House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the US Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on June 16, 2022. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)
Expert breaks down retired conservative judge's argument to disqualify Trump
02:50
NEWTON, IOWA - JANUARY 06: Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event on January 06, 2024 in Newton, Iowa. President Trump is campaigning across cities in Iowa in the lead up to the January 15 caucus for Iowa Republicans to select their party's nominee for the 2024 presidential race. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Can Trump pay $83 million verdict? Hear expert's prediction
01:57
E JEAN CARROLL VPX
E. Jean Carroll talks about plans for $83.3M after Trump verdict
01:19
elizabeth warren iso 01292024
Sen. Warren weighs in on Trump's desire to tank border bill
00:53
biden south carolina 01272024
'The only loser I see is Donald Trump': Biden unloads on Trump at campaign stop
01:34
marshall cohen
'Pretty wild': CNN reporter reacts to Smartmatic allegations against Pro-Trump network
02:09
nancy pelosi sotu jan 28
Pelosi suggests some pro-Palestinian protesters are connected to Russia
02:50
fetterman inside politics
Hear Fetterman's response to Menendez calling him a 'schoolyard bully'
02:20
Chris Murphy SOTU 1.28
'Trump is rooting for chaos': Sen. Murphy on bipartisan deal
02:51
Nancy Pelosi SOTU vpx
'Anyone can get a name mixed up. 7 times is kind of a lot': Pelosi on Trump's name mix-up
02:21
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 27: Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event at Big League Dreams Las Vegas on January 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Trump is campaigning in Nevada ahead of the state's Republican presidential caucuses on February 8. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
'Blame it on me': Trump appears to boast about working to sink border bill
01:38
Alina Habba Tim Parlatore Donald Trump Split
He used to represent Trump. Hear what he thinks about Alina Habba
01:46
TOPSHOT - Writer E. Jean Carroll waves as she leaves federal court after the verdict in her defamation case against former US president Donald Trump in New York on January 26, 2024. Former US president Donald Trump was ordered January 26 by a New York jury to pay $83 million in damages to writer E. Jean Carroll, whom he publicly insulted and called a liar for alleging that he sexually assaulted her. The jury reached its decision after slightly less than three hours of deliberations. Trump made multiple comments about Carroll while he was president, demeaning her in the wake of her allegation of a 1990s assault. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
'Ridiculous': Trump reacts to the verdict in E. Jean Carroll trial
01:36
