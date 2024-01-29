Video Ad Feedback
'He's using me to win voters': E. Jean Carroll says courtroom was campaign stop for Trump
CNN speaks to E. Jean Carroll after a jury determined Donald Trump should pay $83.3 million in damages for his defamatory statements disparaging Carroll and denying her rape allegations.
01:03 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
'He's using me to win voters': E. Jean Carroll says courtroom was campaign stop for Trump
Pelosi suggests some pro-Palestinian protesters are connected to Russia
Hear Fetterman's response to Menendez calling him a 'schoolyard bully'
'Trump is rooting for chaos': Sen. Murphy on bipartisan deal
'Anyone can get a name mixed up. 7 times is kind of a lot': Pelosi on Trump's name mix-up
'Blame it on me': Trump appears to boast about working to sink border bill
He used to represent Trump. Hear what he thinks about Alina Habba
'Ridiculous': Trump reacts to the verdict in E. Jean Carroll trial
Legal expert breaks down Trump's punitive damages to E. Jean Carroll
Hear what judge told Trump's lawyer before Trump walked out of courtroom
Divorce attorney shares how Georgia prosecutor's alleged affair could impact Trump case
Haberman shares why she thinks Trump seemed so composed on the stand
Trump makes quick appearance on the witness stand. Here's what he said
SE Cupp: Tim Scott is an example of Trump's emasculation of the GOP
