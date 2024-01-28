Video Ad Feedback
Hear Biden's response to 3 US troops killed in drone attack in Jordan
Three US Army soldiers were killed and at least two dozen service members were injured in a drone attack overnight on a small US outpost in Jordan, US officials told CNN, marking the first time US troops have been killed by enemy fire in the Middle East since the beginning of the Gaza war. CNN's Priscilla Alvarez reports on Biden's response.
01:46 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Hear Biden's response to 3 US troops killed in drone attack in Jordan
01:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Cheese sandwich and milk: How this school district wanted to combat lunch debt
02:32
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Vince McMahon, WWE founder, resigns amid sex trafficking allegations
02:56
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Dancer dies after taking a bite of mislabeled cookie
01:30
Now playing- Source: WFSB
Video Ad Feedback
Hear why judge told Trump's lawyer to 'sit down'
02:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Police officer walks in on an armed robbery in progress. See what happens next
01:41
Now playing- Source: KABC
Video Ad Feedback
Grandmother shot and killed fleeing Gaza. Watch CNN's investigation
07:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Alleged leaked Netanyahu audio reveals he might be angry with the US
02:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Alabama Department of Corrections commissioner comments on death row inmate's reported shaking before death
02:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear the audio of Kari Lake and top Arizona Republican official that led to his resignation
03:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump makes quick appearance on the witness stand. Here's what he said
03:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'You are not a victim': Judge scolds Navarro during sentencing
01:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'This is rare in a courtroom': CNN reporter describes witness testimony in Michigan trial
02:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
The GDP rose by 3.3%. Here's why that matters to all of us