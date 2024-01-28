Chris Murphy SOTU 1.28
'Trump is rooting for chaos': Sen. Murphy on bipartisan deal
State of the Union
Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) tells CNN's Dana Bash "we do have a bipartisan deal" on the border and that he's "hopeful" enough Republican senators will back it despite pressure from Donald Trump.
