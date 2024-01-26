Video Ad Feedback
'Ridiculous': Trump reacts to the verdict in E. Jean Carroll trial
Donald Trump must pay $83.3 million to E. Jean Carroll for defamatory statements he made against her in 2019, a jury determined. The total is more than eight times what Carroll asked for in her initial lawsuit.
