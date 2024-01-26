Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a primary election night party in Nashua, N.H., Tuesday, January 23, 2024.
Video Ad Feedback
GOP strategist blasts Trump as "wrong" for trying to sink border deal
CNN's Jim Acosta speaks with Republican strategist Alice Stewart and Democratic strategist Maria Cardona about former President Trump's opposition to an emerging bipartisan border deal.
03:34 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a primary election night party in Nashua, N.H., Tuesday, January 23, 2024.
Video Ad Feedback
GOP strategist blasts Trump as "wrong" for trying to sink border deal
03:34
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures to his supporters, as he departs for his second civil trial after E. Jean Carroll accused Trump of raping her decades ago, outside a Trump Tower in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., January 26, 2024.
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what judge told Trump's lawyer before Trump walked out of courtroom
02:13
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 14: Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis arrives to speak at a news conference at the Fulton County Government building on August 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. A grand jury today handed up an indictment naming former President Donald Trump and his Republican allies over an alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 election results in the state. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Divorce attorney shares how Georgia prosecutor's alleged affair could impact Trump case
02:50
Now playing
- Source: CNN
haberman trump split 01252024
Video Ad Feedback
Haberman shares why she thinks Trump seemed so composed on the stand
01:41
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Republican candidate for President Donald Trump speaks during the Commit to Caucus Rally at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center in Reno on Dec. 17, 2023.
Video Ad Feedback
Trump makes quick appearance on the witness stand. Here's what he said
03:19
Now playing
- Source: CNN
SECupp
Video Ad Feedback
SE Cupp: Tim Scott is an example of Trump's emasculation of the GOP
03:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Former U.S. Representative George Santos, who was expelled from the U.S. House of Representatives, leaves his corruption trial at Central Islip Federal Courthouse in Central Islip, New York, U.S., January 23, 2024.
Video Ad Feedback
Political strategist on 'the Santos effect' and how it will impact voters
03:10
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 31: Former Trump White House Advisor Peter Navarro talks briefly with reporters after appearing in federal district court for a motion hearing at the Prettyman Courthouse on August 31, 2022 in Washington, DC. Navarro has been indicted by a grand jury on two counts of contempt of Congress. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
'You are not a victim': Judge scolds Navarro during sentencing
01:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Mitt Romney 01 25 2024
Video Ad Feedback
'Appalling': Romney accuses Trump of trying to stop bill to blame Biden
01:16
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Former President Donald Trump and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.
Video Ad Feedback
Trump says Haley contributions 'banned from MAGA camp.' Scaramucci reacts to Trump's threat
02:15
Now playing
- Source: CNN
COLLINS NORMAN SPLIT
Video Ad Feedback
Kaitlan Collins presses Rep. Norman on 2021 text message calling for martial law
03:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Maggie Haberman and Donald Trump
Video Ad Feedback
Haberman on Trump's speech: 'Most scorched earth victory speech'
01:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
hawley vpx manu raju
Video Ad Feedback
'Total disaster, it's embarrassing': Republican senator on McConnell's handling of border talks
02:21
Now playing
- Source: CNN
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 09: U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) arrives for a House Republican conference meeting at the Capitol October 9, 2023 in Washington, DC. House Republicans will attempt to appoint a new Speaker of the House this week after removing former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) last week. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter explains Matt Gaetz House ethics probe
03:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN