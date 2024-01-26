Video Ad Feedback
GOP strategist blasts Trump as "wrong" for trying to sink border deal
CNN's Jim Acosta speaks with Republican strategist Alice Stewart and Democratic strategist Maria Cardona about former President Trump's opposition to an emerging bipartisan border deal.
03:34 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
GOP strategist blasts Trump as "wrong" for trying to sink border deal
03:34
Hear what judge told Trump's lawyer before Trump walked out of courtroom
02:13
Divorce attorney shares how Georgia prosecutor's alleged affair could impact Trump case
02:50
Haberman shares why she thinks Trump seemed so composed on the stand
01:41
Trump makes quick appearance on the witness stand. Here's what he said
03:19
SE Cupp: Tim Scott is an example of Trump's emasculation of the GOP
03:51
Political strategist on 'the Santos effect' and how it will impact voters
03:10
'You are not a victim': Judge scolds Navarro during sentencing
01:18
'Appalling': Romney accuses Trump of trying to stop bill to blame Biden
01:16
Trump says Haley contributions 'banned from MAGA camp.' Scaramucci reacts to Trump's threat
02:15
Kaitlan Collins presses Rep. Norman on 2021 text message calling for martial law
03:18
Haberman on Trump's speech: 'Most scorched earth victory speech'
01:12
'Total disaster, it's embarrassing': Republican senator on McConnell's handling of border talks
02:21
CNN reporter explains Matt Gaetz House ethics probe
03:02
