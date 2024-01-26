Video Ad Feedback
How Georgia prosecutor's divorce could impact the Trump election subversion case
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is expected to be subpoened to testify at a hearing next month on whether she and Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor leading the 2020 Georgia election subversion case against Donald Trump, should be disqualified over their alleged affair and financial ties. CNN's Nick Valencia reports.
02:50 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
How Georgia prosecutor's divorce could impact the Trump election subversion case
02:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump makes quick appearance on the witness stand. Here's what he said
03:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
SE Cupp: Tim Scott is an example of Trump's emasculation of the GOP
03:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Political strategist on 'the Santos effect' and how it will impact voters
03:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'You are not a victim': Judge scolds Navarro during sentencing
01:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Appalling': Romney accuses Trump of trying to stop bill to blame Biden
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump says Haley contributions 'banned from MAGA camp.' Scaramucci reacts to Trump's threat
02:15
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Kaitlan Collins presses Rep. Norman on 2021 text message calling for martial law
03:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Haberman on Trump's speech: 'Most scorched earth victory speech'
01:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Total disaster, it's embarrassing': Republican senator on McConnell's handling of border talks
02:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter explains Matt Gaetz House ethics probe
03:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This is the moment everyone is talking about from Trump's victory speech
02:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'He pretty much can't be bought': Voter shares why he voted for Trump
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback