Video Ad Feedback
'You are not a victim': Judge scolds Navarro during sentencing
Peter Navarro was sentenced to four months in jail for contempt of Congress after defying a subpoena issued by the committee investigating the attack at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.
01:18 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 17 videos
Video Ad Feedback
'You are not a victim': Judge scolds Navarro during sentencing
01:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Kaitlan Collins presses Rep. Norman on 2021 text message calling for martial law
03:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Haberman on Trump's speech: 'Most scorched earth victory speech'
01:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Total disaster, it's embarrassing': Republican senator on McConnell's handling of border talks
02:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter explains Matt Gaetz House ethics probe
03:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This is the moment everyone is talking about from Trump's victory speech
02:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'He pretty much can't be bought': Voter shares why he voted for Trump
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
South Carolina voters on whether Haley should stay in the race after Trump's projected win in New Hampshire
03:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Collins: Trump's 'fury was obvious' after win in New Hampshire primary
01:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear why ex-Trump aide says Haley is causing him to 'spiral'
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Axelrod: I am not sure if Nikki Haley wants to go forward to South Carolina
02:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Voter on why he chose Trump over Haley in near 'flip of a coin' decision
01:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Haley: New Hampshire is the first in the nation, not the last
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Haley on why she would endorse Trump if she drops from the presidential race
01:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
What the slew of Republicans now backing Trump may signal
02:08
Now playing- Source: CNN