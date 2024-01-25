Video Ad Feedback
GOP official in Arizona resigns after this recording was leaked
Jeff Dewit, the chairman of the Arizona Republican Party, resigned after the Daily Mail published an audio recording of a conversation between Kari Lake and Dewit. Lake claims Dewit tried to bribe her to keep her out of the 2024 Senate race. Dewit denied trying to bribe Lake, and said he's resigning because Lake is threatening to release additional recordings of him.
03:07 - Source: CNN
