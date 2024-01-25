Video Ad Feedback
Haberman on Trump's speech: 'Most scorched earth victory speech'
CNN political analyst Maggie Haberman shares her take on former President Donald Trump's victory speech at the New Hampshire primary and what she thinks will be "the story of this election."
01:12 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Haberman on Trump's speech: 'Most scorched earth victory speech'
01:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Total disaster, it's embarrassing': Republican senator on McConnell's handling of border talks
02:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter explains Matt Gaetz House ethics probe
03:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
This is the moment everyone is talking about from Trump's victory speech
02:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'He pretty much can't be bought': Voter shares why he voted for Trump
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
South Carolina voters on whether Haley should stay in the race after Trump's projected win in New Hampshire
03:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Collins: Trump's 'fury was obvious' after win in New Hampshire primary
01:42
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear why ex-Trump aide says Haley is causing him to 'spiral'
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Axelrod: I am not sure if Nikki Haley wants to go forward to South Carolina
02:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Voter on why he chose Trump over Haley in near 'flip of a coin' decision
01:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Haley: New Hampshire is the first in the nation, not the last
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Haley on why she would endorse Trump if she drops from the presidential race
01:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
What the slew of Republicans now backing Trump may signal
02:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Democrat presidential candidate: 'My party is completely delusional right now'
02:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Outsmarted all the rest of those fellas': Haley on being the last one standing against Trump
02:19