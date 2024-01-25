Video Ad Feedback
'Ridiculous': Charles Barkley reacts to Tim Scott's moment with Trump
Charles Barkley shares his thoughts about a moment during Donald Trump's New Hampshire primary victory speech when Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) said he "loved" and showed his support for the former president despite being appointed to the Senate in 2012 by Trump's rival Nikki Haley.
