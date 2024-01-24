voter NH primary
Voter on why he chose Trump over Haley in near 'flip of a coin' decision
A New Hampshire voter speaks to CNN's Kate Bolduan about his choice to vote for former President Donald Trump instead of former Gov. Nikki Haley in 'close to a flip of a coin' decision in the New Hampshire primary.
Politics of the Day 16 videos
01:02
Nikki haley speech
Haley: New Hampshire is the first in the nation, not the last
01:00
haley bash interview jan 23 2024 thumb vpx
Haley on why she would endorse Trump if she drops from the presidential race
01:46
Sen. Tim Scott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
What the slew of Republicans now backing Trump may signal
02:08
dean phillips cnntm vpx
Democrat presidential candidate: 'My party is completely delusional right now'
02:07
Haley in NH
'Outsmarted all the rest of those fellas': Haley on being the last one standing against Trump
02:19
dixville notch vote count vpx
See the moment the first votes were counted in New Hampshire's GOP primary
01:58
split collins good
GOP lawmaker denies criticizing Trump. See his response after Kaitlan Collins plays the video
02:19
FCC robocall
Hear fake Biden robocall urging voters not to vote in New Hampshire
01:06
trump kamala vpx split 2
Kamala Harris says Trump is proud of depriving women of this right
01:45
nikki haley judge judy vpx
Judge Judy says she would vote for this candidate, even if they were a frog
01:28
aotm andrew konchek fisherman john king new hampshire
Why some New Hampshire voters remain loyal to Trump despite his behavior
04:53
trump concord nh
'Fair to question his mental acuity': Ex-Trump official on Trump's Haley-Pelosi gaffe
01:49
EAGLE PASS, TEXAS - JANUARY 09: A child's shoe hangs caught in razor wire atop the bank of the Rio Grande on January 9, 2024 in Eagle Pass, Texas. Following a major surge of migrant border crossings late last year, large quantities of refuse left behind by migrants as well as miles of razor wire installed by Texas National Guard troops remain along the U.S.-Mexico border at Eagle Pass. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
Analyst weighs in on Supreme Court allowing Biden admin to remove razor wire on border
01:49
Rob Reiner
