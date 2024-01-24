Video Ad Feedback
This is the moment everyone is talking about from Trump's victory speech
Following Donald Trump's New Hampshire primary victory speech, the former president called out Tim Scott (R-SC) for supporting him despite being appointed by then-governor Nikki Haley. CNN's Kasie Hunt reports.
Politics of the Day 17 videos
This is the moment everyone is talking about from Trump's victory speech
South Carolina voters on whether Haley should stay in the race after Trump's projected win in New Hampshire
Collins: Trump's 'fury was obvious' after win in New Hampshire primary
Hear why ex-Trump aide says Haley is causing him to 'spiral'
Axelrod: I am not sure if Nikki Haley wants to go forward to South Carolina
Voter on why he chose Trump over Haley in near 'flip of a coin' decision
Haley: New Hampshire is the first in the nation, not the last
Haley on why she would endorse Trump if she drops from the presidential race
What the slew of Republicans now backing Trump may signal
Democrat presidential candidate: 'My party is completely delusional right now'
'Outsmarted all the rest of those fellas': Haley on being the last one standing against Trump
See the moment the first votes were counted in New Hampshire's GOP primary
GOP lawmaker denies criticizing Trump. See his response after Kaitlan Collins plays the video
Hear fake Biden robocall urging voters not to vote in New Hampshire
Kamala Harris says Trump is proud of depriving women of this right
