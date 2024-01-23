Video Ad Feedback
Hear why ex-Trump aide says Haley is causing him to 'spiral'
CNN projects that Donald Trump will win the New Hampshire Republican primary. Nikki Haley congratulated the former president on his projected win but said she would stay in the race. CNN political commentator Van Jones, former Trump White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin, conservative commentator Scott Jennings, and former Obama senior adviser David Axelrod join Anderson Cooper to discuss.
01:22 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 17 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Hear why ex-Trump aide says Haley is causing him to 'spiral'
01:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Voter on why he chose Trump over Haley in near 'flip of a coin' decision
01:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Haley: New Hampshire is the first in the nation, not the last
01:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Haley on why she would endorse Trump if she drops from the presidential race
01:46
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
What the slew of Republicans now backing Trump may signal
02:08
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Democrat presidential candidate: 'My party is completely delusional right now'
02:07
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Outsmarted all the rest of those fellas': Haley on being the last one standing against Trump
02:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
See the moment the first votes were counted in New Hampshire's GOP primary
01:58
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
GOP lawmaker denies criticizing Trump. See his response after Kaitlan Collins plays the video
02:19
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear fake Biden robocall urging voters not to vote in New Hampshire
01:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Kamala Harris says Trump is proud of depriving women of this right
01:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Judge Judy says she would vote for this candidate, even if they were a frog
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why some New Hampshire voters remain loyal to Trump despite his behavior
04:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Fair to question his mental acuity': Ex-Trump official on Trump's Haley-Pelosi gaffe
01:49
Now playing- Source: CNN