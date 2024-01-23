Video Ad Feedback
Haley on why she would endorse Trump if she drops from the presidential race
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley sits down with CNN's Dana Bash to discuss the New Hampshire primary and what she plans to do if she loses.
Politics of the Day 16 videos
'Outsmarted all the rest of those fellas': Haley on being the last one standing against Trump
What the slew of Republicans now backing Trump may signal
Democrat presidential candidate: 'My party is completely delusional right now'
See the moment the first votes were counted in New Hampshire's GOP primary
GOP lawmaker denies criticizing Trump. See his response after Kaitlan Collins plays the video
Hear fake Biden robocall urging voters not to vote in New Hampshire
Kamala Harris says Trump is proud of depriving women of this right
Judge Judy says she would vote for this candidate, even if they were a frog
Why some New Hampshire voters remain loyal to Trump despite his behavior
'Fair to question his mental acuity': Ex-Trump official on Trump's Haley-Pelosi gaffe
Analyst weighs in on Supreme Court allowing Biden admin to remove razor wire on border
Hollywood legend takes on Christian nationalism in new documentary
CNN political director explains what went wrong for DeSantis
Haley goes after Trump and Biden: We don't need two 80-year-olds in the White House