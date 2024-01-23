Video Ad Feedback
See the moment the first votes were counted in New Hampshire's GOP primary
The first votes of the New Hampshire GOP primary have been cast, with all six voters in the town of Dixville Notch backing former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. CNN's Eva McKend reports.
01:58 - Source: CNN
