dixville notch vote count vpx
See the moment the first votes were counted in New Hampshire's GOP primary
The first votes of the New Hampshire GOP primary have been cast, with all six voters in the town of Dixville Notch backing former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. CNN's Eva McKend reports.
Politics of the Day 15 videos
split collins good
Collins rolls the tape of Republican's anti-Trump remarks after his quick Trump endorsement
FCC robocall
Hear fake Biden robocall urging voters not to vote in New Hampshire
trump kamala vpx split 2
Kamala Harris says Trump is proud of depriving women of this right
nikki haley judge judy vpx
Judge Judy says she would vote for this candidate, even if they were a frog
aotm andrew konchek fisherman john king new hampshire
Why some New Hampshire voters remain loyal to Trump despite his behavior
Judge judy/ bash
Iconic TV judge gives rare 2024 election endorsement
Chalian DeSantis split
CNN political director explains what went wrong for DeSantis
Nikki Haley Dana Bash January 21 SCREENGRAB
Haley goes after Trump and Biden: We don't need two 80-year-olds in the White House
Nikki Haley Ron DeSantis SCREENGRAB
Nikki Haley reacts to DeSantis suspending his campaign
Ron DeSantis
DeSantis ends 2024 presidential campaign. Watch the moment
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NEW HAMPSHIRE - JANUARY 17: Republican presidential candidate, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters at the conclusion of a campaign rally at the LaBelle Winery on January 17, 2024 in Rockingham County, New Hampshire. DeSantis, who finished second behind frontrunner, former U.S. President Donald Trump in this week's Iowa caucuses, is campaigning in New Hampshire ahead of that state's primary on January 23 before moving on to South Carolina on Friday. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
'A stunning decline': Dana Bash reacts to DeSantis suspending campaign
tim scott sotu vpx
Hear what Tim Scott thinks on Jan. 6 'hostages'
Sen. Chris Coons SOTU 012124 vpx
Sen. Coons responds to Sen. Scott's claim the economy was better under Trump
