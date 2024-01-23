Video Ad Feedback
'I'm trying to do him a favor': Dean Phillips explains why he is running against Biden
Presidential candidate Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) joins "CNN This Morning" to discuss why he is challenging President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination in the 2024 election.
02:07 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 15 videos
'I'm trying to do him a favor': Dean Phillips explains why he is running against Biden
02:07
What the slew of Republicans now backing Trump may signal
02:08
See the moment the first votes were counted in New Hampshire's GOP primary
01:58
GOP lawmaker denies criticizing Trump. See his response after Kaitlan Collins plays the video
02:19
Hear fake Biden robocall urging voters not to vote in New Hampshire
01:06
Kamala Harris says Trump is proud of depriving women of this right
01:45
Judge Judy says she would vote for this candidate, even if they were a frog
01:28
Why some New Hampshire voters remain loyal to Trump despite his behavior
04:53
'Fair to question his mental acuity': Ex-Trump official on Trump's Haley-Pelosi gaffe
01:49
Analyst weighs in on Supreme Court allowing Biden admin to remove razor wire on border
01:49
Hollywood legend takes on Christian nationalism in new documentary
02:24
CNN political director explains what went wrong for DeSantis
01:45
Haley goes after Trump and Biden: We don't need two 80-year-olds in the White House
01:31
Nikki Haley reacts to DeSantis suspending his campaign
01:38
DeSantis ends 2024 presidential campaign. Watch the moment