Video Ad Feedback
Sen. Chris Coons on why economy is better under Biden than Trump
Senator Chris Coons (D-DE) responds to Senator Tim Scott's (R-SC) claims the economy was better under Donald Trump's presidency than it is under President Joe Biden.
02:03 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Sen. Chris Coons on why economy is better under Biden than Trump
02:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Boring, lackluster': Ex-Fox News host reacts to DeSantis canceling TV show appearances
02:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Haley questions Trump's mental fitness after he appears to confuse her for Pelosi
01:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ron DeSantis indicates he has regrets about his campaign
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump appears to confuse Haley with Nancy Pelosi, reiterates false Jan. 6 claims
02:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
New Hampshire GOP voters share their frustrations, struggles ahead of primary
01:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Flattered' and 'bizarre': George Conway on his name being mentioned in Trump case
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Fani Willis speaks out about Nathan Wade. Hear what she said
03:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Why ex-GOP congressman thinks Trump is the only Republican who can win the 2024 race
01:12
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what Haley says about Trump's 'temper tantrums'
00:44
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Garland: Public interest requires 'speedy trial' in Trump election subversion case
03:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Congresswoman shares experience dealing with racism at Capitol
01:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Haley responded to the 'racist country' remark. See why Tapper pushed back
03:36
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Conway breaks down challenges facing Trump's legal team after SCOTUS filing
01:39
Now playing- Source: CNN