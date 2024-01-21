Video Ad Feedback
'A stunning decline': Dana Bash reacts to DeSantis suspending campaign
CNN's Dana Bash reacts to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announcing he will suspend his 2024 presidential campaign.
01:02 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 15 videos
Video Ad Feedback
'A stunning decline': Dana Bash reacts to DeSantis suspending campaign
01:02
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN political director explains what went wrong for DeSantis
01:45
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Haley goes after Trump and Biden: We don't need two 80-year-olds in the White House
01:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Nikki Haley reacts to DeSantis suspending his campaign
01:38
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
DeSantis ends 2024 presidential campaign. Watch the moment
02:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what Tim Scott thinks on Jan. 6 'hostages'
01:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Sen. Coons responds to Sen. Scott's claim the economy was better under Trump
02:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Boring, lackluster': Ex-Fox News host reacts to DeSantis canceling TV show appearances
02:04
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Haley questions Trump's mental fitness after he appears to confuse her for Pelosi
01:23
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ron DeSantis indicates he has regrets about his campaign
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump appears to confuse Haley with Nancy Pelosi, reiterates false Jan. 6 claims
02:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
New Hampshire GOP voters share their frustrations, struggles ahead of primary
01:51
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Flattered' and 'bizarre': George Conway on his name being mentioned in Trump case
02:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Fani Willis speaks out about Nathan Wade. Hear what she said
03:02
Now playing- Source: CNN