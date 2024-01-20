Video Ad Feedback
Ron DeSantis indicates he has regrets about his campaign
In a rare moment of self-reflection, Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis shares in a discussion with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt what he thinks went wrong in his campaign.
Politics of the Day 15 videos
Ron DeSantis indicates he has regrets about his campaign
Trump appears to confuse Haley with Nancy Pelosi, reiterates false Jan. 6 claims
New Hampshire GOP voters share their frustrations, struggles ahead of primary
'Flattered' and 'bizarre': George Conway on his name being mentioned in Trump case
Fani Willis speaks out about Nathan Wade. Hear what she said
Why ex-GOP congressman thinks Trump is the only Republican who can win the 2024 race
Hear what Haley says about Trump's 'temper tantrums'
Garland: Public interest requires 'speedy trial' in Trump election subversion case
Congresswoman shares experience dealing with racism at Capitol
Haley responded to the 'racist country' remark. See why Tapper pushed back
Conway breaks down challenges facing Trump's legal team after SCOTUS filing
Voter asked if Trump would be fit for office if convicted of crime. Hear his response
Haley asked if Democrat support would help her in New Hampshire
Kamala Harris says she is 'scared as heck' Trump may win 2024
