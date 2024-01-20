Left - WATERLOO, IOWA - DECEMBER 19: Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he wraps up a campaign event on December 19, 2023 in Waterloo, Iowa. Iowa Republicans will be the first to select their party's nomination for the 2024 presidential race, when they go to caucus on January 15, 2024. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Right - US Republican presidential candidate and former US ambassador to the Unted Nations Nikki Haley speaks at a town hall meeting hosted by Fox News in Des Moines, Iowa, on January 8, 2024. (Photo by Christian MONTERROSA / AFP) (Photo by CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA/AFP via Getty Images)
Haley questions Trump's mental fitness after he appears to confuse her for Pelosi
2024 Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley questioned Donald Trump's mental fitness after he appeared to confuse her with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi when talking about the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.
Haley questions Trump's mental fitness after he appears to confuse her for Pelosi
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters during an event at Wally's in Hampton, New Hampshire, on January 17, 2024. (Will Lanzoni/CNN)
'Boring, lackluster': Ex-Fox News host reacts to DeSantis canceling TV show appearances
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NEW HAMPSHIRE - JANUARY 17: Republican presidential candidate, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters at LaBelle Winery on January 17, 2024 in Rockingham County, New Hampshire. DeSantis, who finished second behind frontrunner, former U.S. President Donald Trump in this week's Iowa caucuses, is campaigning in New Hampshire ahead of that state's primary on January 23 before moving on to South Carolina on Friday. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Ron DeSantis indicates he has regrets about his campaign
ATKINSON, NEW HAMPSHIRE - JANUARY 16: Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Atkinson Country Club on January 16, 2024 in Atkinson, New Hampshire. Trump won this week's Iowa caucus, solidifying him as the lead Republican nominee in the first balloting of 2024. The former U.S. President heads to Atkinson, New Hampshire today as he continues campaigning during the primary election. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Trump appears to confuse Haley with Nancy Pelosi, reiterates false Jan. 6 claims
NH Never Trump Thumb
New Hampshire GOP voters share their frustrations, struggles ahead of primary
conway carroll
'Flattered' and 'bizarre': George Conway on his name being mentioned in Trump case
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 14: Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks during a news conference at the Fulton County Government building on August 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. A grand jury today handed up an indictment naming former President Donald Trump and his Republican allies over an alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 election results in the state. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Fani Willis speaks out about Nathan Wade. Hear what she said
joe walsh vpx
Why ex-GOP congressman thinks Trump is the only Republican who can win the 2024 race
Haley participates in a CNN Republican Presidential Town Hall moderated by CNN's Jake Tapper at New England College in Henniker, New Hampshire, on January 18.
Hear what Haley says about Trump's 'temper tantrums'
Merrick Garland Perez interview
Garland: Public interest requires 'speedy trial' in Trump election subversion case
rep. barbara lee 01182024
Congresswoman shares experience dealing with racism at Capitol
haley tapper town hall
Haley responded to the 'racist country' remark. See why Tapper pushed back
conway
Conway breaks down challenges facing Trump's legal team after SCOTUS filing
