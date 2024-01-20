Video Ad Feedback
'Flattered' and 'bizarre': George Conway on his name being mentioned in Trump case
CNN political analyst and conservative lawyer George Conway tells CNN's Anderson Cooper about how he ended up crossing paths with E. Jean Carroll as she considered suing former President Donald Trump.
Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 15 videos
'Flattered' and 'bizarre': George Conway on his name being mentioned in Trump case
Fani Willis speaks out about Nathan Wade. Hear what she said
Why ex-GOP congressman thinks Trump is the only Republican who can win the 2024 race
Hear what Haley says about Trump's 'temper tantrums'
Garland: Public interest requires 'speedy trial' in Trump election subversion case
Congresswoman shares experience dealing with racism at Capitol
Haley responded to the 'racist country' remark. See why Tapper pushed back
Conway breaks down challenges facing Trump's legal team after SCOTUS filing
Voter asked if Trump would be fit for office if convicted of crime. Hear his response
Haley asked if Democrat support would help her in New Hampshire
Kamala Harris says she is 'scared as heck' Trump may win 2024
Conway tells how he advised Carroll to sue Trump for defamation
Barkley bursts out laughing over Haley's 'racist country' remark
'I was stunned': Democratic lawmaker speaks about Trump ally's comments on allegedly killing him
Trump called Haberman. Hear what she said about it
