ATKINSON, NEW HAMPSHIRE - JANUARY 16: Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Atkinson Country Club on January 16, 2024 in Atkinson, New Hampshire. Trump won this week's Iowa caucus, solidifying him as the lead Republican nominee in the first balloting of 2024. The former U.S. President heads to Atkinson, New Hampshire today as he continues campaigning during the primary election. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Trump appears to confuse Haley with Nancy Pelosi, reiterates false Jan. 6 claims
Former President Donald Trump appeared to confuse Nikki Haley with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi when talking about the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol and again repeated false claims about Pelosi.
02:29 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 15 videos
ATKINSON, NEW HAMPSHIRE - JANUARY 16: Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Atkinson Country Club on January 16, 2024 in Atkinson, New Hampshire. Trump won this week's Iowa caucus, solidifying him as the lead Republican nominee in the first balloting of 2024. The former U.S. President heads to Atkinson, New Hampshire today as he continues campaigning during the primary election. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Trump appears to confuse Haley with Nancy Pelosi, reiterates false Jan. 6 claims
02:29
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NEW HAMPSHIRE - JANUARY 17: Republican presidential candidate, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters at LaBelle Winery on January 17, 2024 in Rockingham County, New Hampshire. DeSantis, who finished second behind frontrunner, former U.S. President Donald Trump in this week's Iowa caucuses, is campaigning in New Hampshire ahead of that state's primary on January 23 before moving on to South Carolina on Friday. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Ron DeSantis indicates he has regrets about his campaign
02:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
NH Never Trump Thumb
Video Ad Feedback
New Hampshire GOP voters share their frustrations, struggles ahead of primary
01:51
Now playing
- Source: CNN
conway carroll
Video Ad Feedback
'Flattered' and 'bizarre': George Conway on his name being mentioned in Trump case
02:18
Now playing
- Source: CNN
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 14: Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks during a news conference at the Fulton County Government building on August 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. A grand jury today handed up an indictment naming former President Donald Trump and his Republican allies over an alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 election results in the state. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Video Ad Feedback
Fani Willis speaks out about Nathan Wade. Hear what she said
03:02
Now playing
- Source: CNN
joe walsh vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Why ex-GOP congressman thinks Trump is the only Republican who can win the 2024 race
01:12
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Haley participates in a CNN Republican Presidential Town Hall moderated by CNN's Jake Tapper at New England College in Henniker, New Hampshire, on January 18.
Video Ad Feedback
Hear what Haley says about Trump's 'temper tantrums'
00:44
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Merrick Garland Perez interview
Video Ad Feedback
Garland: Public interest requires 'speedy trial' in Trump election subversion case
03:01
Now playing
- Source: CNN
rep. barbara lee 01182024
Video Ad Feedback
Congresswoman shares experience dealing with racism at Capitol
01:31
Now playing
- Source: CNN
haley tapper town hall
Video Ad Feedback
Haley responded to the 'racist country' remark. See why Tapper pushed back
03:36
Now playing
- Source: CNN
conway
Video Ad Feedback
Conway breaks down challenges facing Trump's legal team after SCOTUS filing
01:39
Now playing
- Source: CNN
tuchman split vpx
Video Ad Feedback
Voter asked if Trump would be fit for office if convicted of crime. Hear his response
03:17
Now playing
- Source: CNN
haley town hall vpx 1
Video Ad Feedback
Haley asked if Democrat support would help her in New Hampshire
03:06
Now playing
- Source: CNN
Kamala Harris on the View
Video Ad Feedback
Kamala Harris says she is 'scared as heck' Trump may win 2024
01:14
Now playing
- Source: CNN