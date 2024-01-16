Video Ad Feedback
Looking at Iowa map shows why 'this is a surprise'
CNN's Phil Mattingly breaks down Donald Trump's historic victory in the 2024 Iowa caucuses, comparing it to the former president's performance in the Hawkeye State in 2016.
02:52 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 15 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Looking at Iowa map shows why 'this is a surprise'
02:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch Trump unexpectedly applaud his competitors in speech
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
GOP strategist on what Iowa caucuses result reveals about Republican voters
00:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Saddest part ... that people doubt this': King points out important moment in Iowa
01:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
John King breaks down Trump's 'vulnerabilities' in Iowa
02:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Even if you vote and then pass away, it's worth it': Trump urges Iowans to vote
00:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Haley fires back at Trump saying she's not tough enough
00:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Jake Tapper asks DeSantis if he would drop out after Iowa caucus. Hear his response
02:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
John King this could be Trump's kryptonite in Iowa
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
From laugh out loud to cringe: Look back at memorable Iowa campaign moments
02:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Scaramucci reveals who he's backing in a Trump-Biden rematch
02:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Bernie Sanders predicts how Biden backing Israel will affect young voters
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Brownstein: This is the big picture takeaway from the Iowa poll
02:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'He's a sociopath': Conway reacts to Trump's 'veiled threat' to judges
02:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
George Conway predicts what