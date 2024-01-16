Video Ad Feedback
Trump's attorney has tense exchange with judge
Donald Trump's lawyer Alina Habba, who is representing him in the trial that will decide how much money in damages Trump must pay E. Jean Carroll for his 2019 defamatory statements about Carroll's sexual assault allegations against Trump, sparred with Judge Lewis Kaplan after he admonished Habba for repeating some arguments on issues he ruled on ahead of trial.
