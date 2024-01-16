Video Ad Feedback
Nikki Haley explains why she won't participate in next debate without Trump
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley tells CNN's Dana Bash that the next debate she will participate in will either be against Donald Trump or Joe Biden.
00:47 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Nikki Haley explains why she won't participate in next debate without Trump
00:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
How E. Jean Carroll's second defamation trial against Trump is different than the first
01:34
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Local reporter reveals which candidate has 'promise' in New Hampshire
01:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN anchor breaks down Trump's landslide victory in Iowa
02:52
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Watch Trump unexpectedly applaud his competitors in speech
01:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
GOP strategist on what Iowa caucuses result reveals about Republican voters
00:50
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Saddest part ... that people doubt this': King points out important moment in Iowa
01:33
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
John King breaks down Trump's 'vulnerabilities' in Iowa
02:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Even if you vote and then pass away, it's worth it': Trump urges Iowans to vote
00:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Haley fires back at Trump saying she's not tough enough
00:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Jake Tapper asks DeSantis if he would drop out after Iowa caucus. Hear his response
02:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
John King this could be Trump's kryptonite in Iowa
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
From laugh out loud to cringe: Look back at memorable Iowa campaign moments
02:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Scaramucci reveals who he's backing in a Trump-Biden rematch
02:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Bernie Sanders predicts how Biden backing Israel will affect young voters
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN