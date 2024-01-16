Nikki Haley
Nikki Haley explains why she won't participate in next debate without Trump
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley tells CNN's Dana Bash that the next debate she will participate in will either be against Donald Trump or Joe Biden.
Former president Donald Trump and E. Jean Carroll
How E. Jean Carroll's second defamation trial against Trump is different than the first
ADEL, IOWA - OCTOBER 29: Voters participate in early voting in the 2020 presidential election on October 29, 2020 in Adel, Iowa. Voters in the battleground state of Iowa are casting their ballots with less than one week to go before Election Day. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Local reporter reveals which candidate has 'promise' in New Hampshire
iowa caucus 2024 map 0116
CNN anchor breaks down Trump's landslide victory in Iowa
Trump
Watch Trump unexpectedly applaud his competitors in speech
jennings trump split vpx
GOP strategist on what Iowa caucuses result reveals about Republican voters
iowa caucus count vpx
'Saddest part ... that people doubt this': King points out important moment in Iowa
john king vpx
John King breaks down Trump's 'vulnerabilities' in Iowa
trump indianola vpx
'Even if you vote and then pass away, it's worth it': Trump urges Iowans to vote
screengrab haley bash
Haley fires back at Trump saying she's not tough enough
ron desantis sotu 0114
Jake Tapper asks DeSantis if he would drop out after Iowa caucus. Hear his response
NEWTON, IOWA - JANUARY 06: Guests listen as Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump speak at a campaign event on January 06, 2024 in Newton, Iowa. President Trump is campaigning across cities in Iowa in the lead up to the January 15 caucus for Iowa Republicans to select their party's nominee for the 2024 presidential race. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
John King this could be Trump's kryptonite in Iowa
desantis dean ramaswamy iowa split
From laugh out loud to cringe: Look back at memorable Iowa campaign moments
Scaramucci Trump Biden Split
Scaramucci reveals who he's backing in a Trump-Biden rematch
Bernie Sanders SOTU vpx
Bernie Sanders predicts how Biden backing Israel will affect young voters
