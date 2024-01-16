Video Ad Feedback
'Very different': Reporter on main difference between Iowa caucus and New Hampshire primary
Annmarie Timmins, senior reporter for the New Hampshire Bulletin, joins "CNN This Morning" to discuss the "big difference" between the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary scheduled to take place on January 23.
Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 15 videos
'Very different': Reporter on main difference between Iowa caucus and New Hampshire primary
01:06
Source: CNN
CNN anchor breaks down Trump's landslide victory in Iowa
02:52
Source: CNN
Watch Trump unexpectedly applaud his competitors in speech
01:16
Source: CNN
GOP strategist on what Iowa caucuses result reveals about Republican voters
00:50
Source: CNN
'Saddest part ... that people doubt this': King points out important moment in Iowa
01:33
Source: CNN
John King breaks down Trump's 'vulnerabilities' in Iowa
02:37
Source: CNN
'Even if you vote and then pass away, it's worth it': Trump urges Iowans to vote
00:37
Source: CNN
Haley fires back at Trump saying she's not tough enough
00:40
Source: CNN
Jake Tapper asks DeSantis if he would drop out after Iowa caucus. Hear his response
02:03
Source: CNN
John King this could be Trump's kryptonite in Iowa
01:25
Source: CNN
From laugh out loud to cringe: Look back at memorable Iowa campaign moments
02:41
Source: CNN
Scaramucci reveals who he's backing in a Trump-Biden rematch
02:00
Source: CNN
Bernie Sanders predicts how Biden backing Israel will affect young voters
01:24
Source: CNN
Brownstein: This is the big picture takeaway from the Iowa poll
02:21
Source: CNN