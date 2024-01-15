Video Ad Feedback
'Even if you vote and then pass away, it's worth it': Trump urges Iowans to vote
In Indianola, Iowa, on Sunday, former President Trump encouraged Iowans to caucus even if they're 'sick as a dog', saying even if they vote and then pass away, "it's worth it."
00:37 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 15 videos
