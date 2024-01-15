Video Ad Feedback
'I was shocked:' This volunteer is trying to secure a historic win for Trump in Iowa
Desha Nielsen is one of almost 2,000 volunteer caucus captains leading the charge for what Donald Trump's campaign hopes will be an historic win in Iowa.
01:59 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
'I was shocked:' This volunteer is trying to secure a historic win for Trump in Iowa
01:59
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Even if you vote and then pass away, it's worth it': Trump urges Iowans to vote
00:37
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Haley fires back at Trump saying she's not tough enough
00:40
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Jake Tapper asks DeSantis if he would drop out after Iowa caucus. Hear his response
02:03
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
John King this could be Trump's kryptonite in Iowa
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
From laugh out loud to cringe: Look back at memorable Iowa campaign moments
02:41
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Scaramucci reveals who he's backing in a Trump-Biden rematch
02:00
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Bernie Sanders predicts how Biden backing Israel will affect young voters
01:24
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Brownstein: This is the big picture takeaway from the Iowa poll
02:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'He's a sociopath': Conway reacts to Trump's 'veiled threat' to judges
02:13
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
George Conway predicts what Trump will do if he starts losing
01:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
First all-female council of a large US city speaks to CNN
01:10
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Ex-US attorney thinks DA prosecuting Trump in Georgia should leave case. Hear why
03:18
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hundreds of election workers have quit -- including this fed-up 2020 election doubter
05:16
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN anchor asks GOP lawmaker about stance on spending bill. Hear his response
03:31
Now playing- Source: CNN