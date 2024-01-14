Video Ad Feedback
'He's a sociopath': Conway reacts to Trump's 'veiled threat' to judges
CNN's Jim Acosta says former President Donald Trump used social media to post a "veiled threat" to judges overseeing two of his trials praising a video of former mafia hit man Sammy "the bull" Gravano calling Trump a "legitimate guy." Hear what Conservative lawyer George Conway thinks.
02:13 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 15 videos
02:13
Brownstein: This is the big picture takeaway from the Iowa poll
02:21
George Conway predicts what Trump will do if he starts losing
01:10
First all-female council of a large US city speaks to CNN
01:10
Ex-US attorney thinks DA prosecuting Trump in Georgia should leave case. Hear why
03:18
Hundreds of election workers have quit -- including this fed-up 2020 election doubter
05:16
CNN anchor asks GOP lawmaker about stance on spending bill. Hear his response
03:31
Governor walks back suggestion that Texas would shoot migrants if it weren't illegal
02:02
Michael Cohen reacts to Donald Trump's attack on him
01:29
'That's leadership': Iowa voters react to Trump's comment on being a dictator
01:16
Reporter describes 'contentious' exchange between Trump and judge
01:28
'It's just sad': Ex-federal prosecutor reacts to Trump's remarks
01:33
Jill Biden makes rare public comments on Hunter Biden
00:46
Haberman says this Trump town hall moment shows his change in strategy
01:40
