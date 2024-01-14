Scaramucci Trump Biden Split
Scaramucci reveals who he's backing in a Trump-Biden rematch
Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci speaks to CNN's Jim Acosta about the risks Donald Trump poses to democracy if he's Republicans' nominee for president in 2024.
ron desantis sotu 0114
Jake Tapper asks DeSantis if he would drop out after Iowa caucus. Hear his response
02:03
NEWTON, IOWA - JANUARY 06: Guests listen as Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump speak at a campaign event on January 06, 2024 in Newton, Iowa. President Trump is campaigning across cities in Iowa in the lead up to the January 15 caucus for Iowa Republicans to select their party's nominee for the 2024 presidential race. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
John King this could be Trump's kryptonite in Iowa
01:25
Bernie Sanders SOTU vpx
Bernie Sanders predicts how Biden backing Israel will affect young voters
01:24
Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, and Nikki Haley.
Brownstein: This is the big picture takeaway from the Iowa poll
02:21
George Conway January 13 2024 SCREENGGRAB
'He's a sociopath': Conway reacts to Trump's 'veiled threat' to judges
02:13
Donald Trump and George Conway
George Conway predicts what Trump will do if he starts losing
01:10
all women council
First all-female council of a large US city speaks to CNN
01:10
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 14: Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis arrives to speak at a news conference at the Fulton County Government building on August 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. A grand jury today handed up an indictment naming former President Donald Trump and his Republican allies over an alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 election results in the state. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Ex-US attorney thinks DA prosecuting Trump in Georgia should leave case. Hear why
03:18
AZ Election Donie O'Sullivan vpx 5
Hundreds of election workers have quit -- including this fed-up 2020 election doubter
05:16
rosendale keilar vpx
CNN anchor asks GOP lawmaker about stance on spending bill. Hear his response
03:31
Texas Gov Greg Abbott January 12 2024 SCREENGRAB
Governor walks back suggestion that Texas would shoot migrants if it weren't illegal
02:02
Michael Cohen
Michael Cohen reacts to Donald Trump's attack on him
01:29
Iowa Trumo voter
'That's leadership': Iowa voters react to Trump's comment on being a dictator
01:16
