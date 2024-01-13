Video Ad Feedback
Ex-US attorney thinks DA prosecuting Trump in Georgia should leave case. Hear why
CNN's Nick Valencia reports that many in Georgia's law community believe allegations about Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' relationship with lead prosecutor Nathan Wade could jeopardize the the integrity of the Georgia election interference case brought against former President Donald Trump.
