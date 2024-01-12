Video Ad Feedback
Hundreds of election workers have quit -- including this fed-up 2020 election doubter
An election official who spread false claims about the 2020 election quit his job when he realized he wasn't extreme enough for his county's angry residents. CNN's Donie O'Sullivan reports.
Hundreds of election workers have quit -- including this fed-up 2020 election doubter
Michael Cohen reacts to Donald Trump's attack on him
'That's leadership': Iowa voters react to Trump's comment on being a dictator
Reporter describes 'contentious' exchange between Trump and judge
'It's just sad': Ex-federal prosecutor reacts to Trump's remarks
Jill Biden makes rare public comments on Hunter Biden
Haberman says this Trump town hall moment shows his change in strategy
CNN asks Mike Johnson if he's worried about Republicans removing him as speaker
DeSantis reacts to Christie's hot mic comments
'I think I hit a nerve': See Haley spar with DeSantis
Iowa voters weigh in on how Haley and DeSantis did in debate
'His way is not my way': Haley answers question about Trump's character
Hear how some Iowa evangelical voters feel about Trump
Chris Christie caught on hot mic discussing Haley and DeSantis
Hear why Chris Christie is suspending his 2024 campaign
