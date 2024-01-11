Video Ad Feedback
'His way is not my way': Haley answers question about Trump's character
During the CNN Republican Presidential Debate in Iowa, 2024 Republican Presidential candidates Nikki Haley and Gov. Ron DeSantis are asked to address former President Donald Trump's moral character.
Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 15 videos
'His way is not my way': Haley answers question about Trump's character
Hear how some Iowa evangelical voters feel about Trump
Chris Christie caught on hot mic discussing Haley and DeSantis
Hear why Chris Christie is suspending his 2024 campaign
Hear GOP congressman's response when asked about Speaker Johnson's potential ousting
Rep. Mace verbally attacks Hunter Biden during House hearing
Hunter Biden storms out of House hearing
Hear why MTG is comparing Speaker Johnson to Nancy Pelosi
Judge asks if a president can order Seal Team 6 to assasinate a rival. Hear Trump's lawyers respond
CNN reporter describes Trump's demeanor during his presidential immunity hearing
Trump's popularity grows after charges - and not just among the GOP
Anderson Cooper breaks down significance of Trump's choice to be in court
Conway predicts outcome in Trump's immunity claim
'I didn't punch Jason': Boebert responds after restaurant incident with ex-husband
