Video Ad Feedback
Iowa voters weigh in on how Haley and DeSantis did in debate
CNN's Gary Tuchman speaks with a panel of Iowa GOP voters to get their opinions on the Republican presidential debate between Nikki Haley and Gov. Ron DeSantis.
02:57 - Source: CNN
Politics of the Day 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
Iowa voters weigh in on how Haley and DeSantis did in debate
02:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'I think I hit a nerve': See Haley spar with DeSantis
01:31
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'His way is not my way': Haley answers question about Trump's character
01:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear how some Iowa evangelical voters feel about Trump
03:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Chris Christie caught on hot mic discussing Haley and DeSantis
01:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear why Chris Christie is suspending his 2024 campaign
01:30
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear GOP congressman's response when asked about Speaker Johnson's potential ousting
02:57
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Rep. Mace verbally attacks Hunter Biden during House hearing
01:21
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hunter Biden storms out of House hearing
00:53
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hear why MTG is comparing Speaker Johnson to Nancy Pelosi
01:06
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Judge asks if a president can order Seal Team 6 to assasinate a rival. Hear Trump's lawyers respond
01:47
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
CNN reporter describes Trump's demeanor during his presidential immunity hearing
02:25
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Trump's popularity grows after charges - and not just among the GOP
02:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Anderson Cooper breaks down significance of Trump's choice to be in court
02:29
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Conway predicts outcome in Trump's